Clearfield County Commissioners are asking residents and businesses to complete a survey to help obtain grants to improve broadband internet access in the county.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is gathering information on six area counties to determine which areas have a lack of broadband internet access, county Director of Information Technology Adam Curry said at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
The NCPRPDC is planning to use the information to apply for state and federal grants to bring broadband internet access to areas that don’t have it.
“This provides a study to find out which areas in Clearfield County need better internet service,” Curry said.
The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband internet as 25 megabits per second or higher, according to Curry.
“We all know we don’t get that in a lot of areas in Clearfield County,” Curry said. “We would be lucky to see one or two megabits per second in a lot of these areas.”
The survey can be found on the county website. He said it is quick and simple and includes questions such as address, what type of service one has (cable, DSL, satellite etc.), and it includes a speed test for one’s internet.
There is a link for the speed test and the survey asks participants to input the results from the speed test for their upload and download speeds.
Using the information from the survey, a map of the area’s broadband internet access will be created and it will be available to the public, Curry said.
The more people who complete the survey, the better chance there is of obtaining grant funding, Curry said.
“We can’t fix it if we don’t know what’s broken,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said with the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government is providing more grant funds to expand broadband internet access to rural areas.
“There are monies out there. The COVID situation has really driven home how important broadband infrastructure is,” Glass said, “This is our chance to show our need and hopefully drive some real change.”
Commissioner John Sobel agreed and said in rural areas broadband internet access has a signifiant impact on real estate values with many people unwilling to move to a home that doesn’t have broadband internet access.
Curry said throughout the years NCPRPDC has done a good job of providing broadband internet access to the area by putting wireless transmitters on cellular towers.
The link to the survey is on the county’s homepage at clearfieldco.org.