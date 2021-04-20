PHILIPSBURG — Knives, drugs and swearing from young people at Slabtown Park spurred residents to gather at Philipsburg Borough Council’s recent meeting.
Jamie Wagner, a long time resident of Philipsburg, remembers watching her older two children play in the park while doing yard work. Her youngest hasn’t had that luxury due to the park’s unsafe environment.
“It’s not a family-friendly place anymore,” Wagner stated. “I don’t feel comfortable letting my child go down there with her friends.”
Altered lighters, smoking and vulgar language from middle and high school students have become a staple at the park, according to Wagner. Although the park closes at 9 p.m., children remain on the premises, cursing into the nighttime hours.
Council members offered the following advice — call the state police.
“All we can do is call the police,” Mayor John Streno said.
After 9 p.m., the state police can be called for trespassing, said Borough Manager Joel Watson. One trooper alone, according to Watson, wrote eight citations in a month for disorderly conduct in the park.
“We’re as frustrated as everybody else,” said Watson.
Cameras operate as surveillance tools in the park. People caught on cameras won’t necessarily be chased down. According to Watson, due to privacy issues, the borough cannot identify underage youths on camera.
Citizen patrol groups have been suggested. However, Mayor Streno cautioned against people taking action into their own hands.
“You’re opening yourself up if you do that, because if you lay hands on any one of these kids, you’re the one that gets caught,” Streno warned.
The blame, in part, falls on the parents.
“In my head, it’s just the way they’re being brought up,” Streno said. “I just hope that this upcoming generation settles down.”
Two youths have already been completely removed from the area, according to Councilwoman Faith Maguire. Many of the kids are simply starved for attention, Maguire said. Giving them ownership of the space, letting them be a part of keeping it clean, may be a potential course of action.
Wagner suggested engaging the probation officer since many children, she alleged, are on probation.
Although residents and council members talked over the matter, a long-term solution eluded the group. Shutting the park down was even a suggestion.
“I hate to say it, but the only way to stop it is to close it,” said Councilwoman Barbara Gette.
This wouldn’t get rid of the problem, according to Wagner. It would just displace it, sending kids to another area.
Although Wagner reserves blame for the children committing the acts, she hopes action will be taken.
“Philipsburg needs to be proud of itself,” she said. “I’m not proud of that part of my town right now.”