With Lawrence Township likely to sell the former Bayer Building in Hyde, Clearfield residents are looking to build a new building to house its batting cages.
Lawrence Township has put the former Bayer Building up for sale and has had discussions with a likely buyer. The building houses the township police department as well as batting cages used by area youth during the winter months.
Wednesday night the Lawrence Township Recreation Board and the Lawrence Township Supervisors held a public meeting at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center to discuss contracting a new building to house the batting cages.
Coach Sid Lansberry of the Clearfield Area High School baseball team said losing the batting cages would be a significant loss to area youth because about 150-250 youth baseball and softball players use the batting cages during the winter months each week. It attracts players from from all over the area — including Clearfield, Curwensville, Houtzdale and DuBois.
Lansberry said just as many softball players use the batting cages as baseball players.
Township Supervisor Randy Powell said he spoke to a local contractor who said a steel building 130 feet long and 48 feet wide with a 14-foot high ceiling with an office and restrooms would cost about $156,000. That would not including heat, plumbing and electricity. When these are included, it would cost about $200,000.
Batting cages require a ceiling at least 12-feet high, Lansberry said.
Powell said it would be better if the baseball/softball organization constructed the building because if the township builds it, the township would be required to follow prevailing wage laws — which would significantly increase the cost of the building.
Powell said they are in discussions with the likely buyer of the building who said they would be willing to work with the township to keep the batting cages in the building on a temporary basis, so he said they might have one more winter of having the batting cages in the building, with hopes to have the new one constructed by next winter.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the building could be built on property at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. He said in his opinion, the best location for the building would be where the basketball court is currently located and relocate the basketball court across the road.
He said the basketball court location would be ideal because it is close to the parking lot, making it easier to access in the winter.
Powell said the building itself would be owned by the baseball/softball organization and the township would lease the land to the organization on a long-term basis.
Dave Glass of DuBois said the DuBois area is facing a similar dilemma and attended the meeting to see if they could get any ideas for their project. He said, as they found in DuBois, Clearfield would probably be better served if a non-profit organization were formed to own the building, as it would make it easier to raise funds for the building.
Kim Kaschalk of the Clearfield Elks said she agreed because if the organization was a non-profit, organizations like the Elks could donate funds towards building.
Larry Putt, chairman of the Lawrence Township Recreation Park Board, said both baseball and softball are extremely popular in the area and has no doubt that the batting cages would be used.
“But it’s going to take a lot of people working together,” Putt said. “But I have no doubt we can do it.”
Lansberry agreed, but said it would take significant fundraising to do it.
Putt asked for volunteers to serve on a committee to organize the planning and fundraising efforts and the following people were named to the committee: Derek Danver, Mike Norris, Dave Patrick, Greg Dixon, Tim Morgan and Jack Rumfola.