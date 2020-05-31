Clearfield County residents will head to the polls to vote in the primary election — but many have already voted.
According to Director of Elections Dawn Graham, as of Friday 6,479 people have already voted via mail-in ballots or absentee ballots.
This is the first year the state has allowed mail-in ballots; previous years the state only allowed voting at the polls or absentee ballots.
But the mail-in ballots have largely replaced the absentee ballots, Graham said.
This primary election has far more mail-in/absentee ballots than ever before.
The mail-in/absentee ballots are more work for the election office because once they receive an application for a mail-in ballot they enter it into the system, which will generate a label. The election office will then put the labels on envelopes, which are used to mail the ballots.
When the ballots come back in, the election office will scan the ballots, put them into precinct order and place stickers on the signature book on everyone who has submitted a ballot.
Graham said there are still 2,000 outstanding mail-in ballots that have not been returned.
Although those who received a mail-in ballot can still vote at the polls if they haven’t returned the mail-in ballot, it is recommended they use the mail-in ballot if they received one rather than go to the polls. If they do go to the polls, those voters will be given a provisional ballot to make sure they haven’t voted twice and it makes it more complicated for everyone — thus slowing the process down, Graham said.
“If you received a mail-in ballot, you really should fill it out and mail it in and not go to the polls,” Graham said.
This is also the first election the county will be using the new paper ballots, which are replacing the touch screen system.
For the new system, once the voter fills out the ballot, they will scan the ballot at the polls and drop the paper ballot into the ballot box so ballot is recorded both digitally and electronically.
Graham said she has no idea what the turnout will be like tomorrow.
“I really have no clue,” Graham said. “I don’t know if it will be low because we received so many mail-in ballots or if we just have more people coming out.”