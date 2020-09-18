Residents are being asked to put up a red light outside of their homes to honor fallen firefighters the week beginning Sept. 27 until Oct. 4.
Clearfield Fire Department Chief Justin Worley said they are asking the public to replace the bulb of an outside porch light with a red bulb to commemorate “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” to show support for the fallen firefighters.
“It shows some solidarity among the communities,” Worley said.
He noted that Clearfield had a fallen firefighter a few years ago.
On March 3, 2015 Jeffrey Buck, 18, of Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, was killed when the roof collapsed while he was fighting a structure fire in the East End neighborhood of Clearfield.
The fire department has been sending representatives to the memorial service ever since Buck’s death, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
The outside of the fire station will also be illuminated red during that week, Worley said. He said the fire department installed new lights outside of the fire station that allows it to change the color of the lights depending on the occasion. For example, purple for Paint the Town Purple Week, or blue to honor the police department, etc.
The fire department is also sending six of its members to the national memorial ceremony, Worley said. The service is held on Oct. 4 at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md.