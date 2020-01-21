At the November meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board, a resident voiced her complaints about treatment she had while incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail.
At Tuesday’s prison board meeting, Jan Gaikwad once again asked what the status of her complaint was.
Gaikwad asked the board if her complaint had been turned into law enforcement, as she had previously criticized alleged treatment she received from a guard while she was there on a 48-hour detainment, and also about a dismissal of a complaint she filed with CCJ Warden Greg Collins.
At that time, Collins said the review of the surveillance tape and an interview with the guard did not support further action.
Chairman President Judge Frederic Ammerman told Gaikwad that it’s not the prison board’s “responsibility to hand your complaint over to law enforcement.”
Ammerman said he was aware that Gaikwad had spoken to Clearfield Borough Police, and was told they had no jurisdiction over the matter. Ammerman said Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield-based state police “each said the other one should do it.”
“I know you attempted to file a private criminal complaint, and I remember that you had some difficulties with the paperwork,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman suggested that since they have a new District Attorney in Ryan Sayers — who is now also seated on the prison board — she could speak to him regarding a criminal complaint.
“That being said, we have no ability as the prison board to cause charges to be filed,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman showed Gaikwad a packet of information they’ve collected on her complaint and said they are also dealing with another case at this time that happened “significantly before (Gaikwad’s).” Once all of the information is collected on Gaikwad’s request by the prison board, Ammerman said they will give it to the prison board personnel committee and they will further review it.
It was also mentioned by Ammerman that Gaikwad filed a right-to-know to view the video.
“It is my understanding that the solicitor for the commissioners is looking at that situation and will — I’m assuming — will be advising the commissioners her legal opinion as to whether that video should be released to you,” Ammerman said.
“Well it just seems that the way you guys have it set up is for people to give up,” Gaikwad responded. “And I’m not going to give up. I just wanted you to know that.”
Ammerman again reiterated that for the sake of the prison board, Gaikwad’s complaint has been referred to the personnel committee — a committee that Ammerman is chairman of.
“I am putting everything together, just like I did on the other case,” Ammerman said. “I’m just not quite done yet. I know it’s taking longer than you would like, but I would guess that before the next prison board meeting, our personnel committee will have all the paperwork.”
Ammerman said the issue will then likely be discussed “probably initially in an executive session because it’s a personnel issue,” should they decide that action be taken against CCJ employees.
“But at some point, that would have to then be discussed at a meeting to the public session of the prison board,” Ammerman said.
Gaikwad said that the longer it takes, “the more upsetting it gets.” She then asked about disciplinary action against employees.
“If I wanted disciplinary action taken against Greg (Collins), like if I were to sign a petition, how many signatures would I need to get him fired?” Gaikwad asked.
“It doesn’t matter how many signatures you would have — it would not mean anything,” Ammerman said. “We don’t do business by petition with members of the public signing petitions. That’s not the way it works. I mean, I respect your right to do that and for anybody else who would wish to sign any petition. If you want to give that to the warden, or give it to the DA or give it to me, or if you want to bring it to the prison board meeting, that would be fine. But we don’t do business or make decisions based upon how many signatures are on a petition.”