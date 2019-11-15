Thursday night’s Clearfield Borough Council committee meeting saw a resident suggest to council that more help is needed in the code department.
Carl Pizzella said every time he calls Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack about a particular problem, he is always told that Mack is busy.
“I don’t know if the man is real busy because (council and the borough) would know better than me,” Pizzella said. “But I think this is an opportunity to consider possibly giving him some help. You know what his work habits are and whether or not he fills his time properly and if he needs help. Everyday people of the borough like myself — if we have a concern about something in our neighborhood — it’s not being addressed.”
Pizzella said he feels Mack is “probably doing a very good job on the building codes and everything he can do.”
“But if he’s too busy, I think maybe he could either have a secretary part-time or someone to just handle the ‘no shoveling the sidewalks, no mowing the grass, no cleaning the dog stuff up,’” Pizzella said. “Different things like that — the simpler codes that there are to enforce — you find who the property owner is and address it. If we could have something to serve us everyday people a little bit better in those situations, I think it’d be a good thing.”
After speaking to council, Pizzella left the meeting. However, Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott later said that Pizzella’s issue is property “that I believe the Catholic Diocese has up on High Street that has some overhanging limbs out onto the roadway.”
Stott said the road crew has all intentions on fixing the issue, but there are other items they are currently tackling.
“That is not Larry’s fault, that is more of we just didn’t get it on the schedule,” Stott said. “So as soon as the street crew has time ... that is something the we can do, and we will do.”
Mack said when he talked to Pizzella, he echoed Stott’s statements, stating the street crew is extremely busy but that it is on the schedule for tasks to be completed.