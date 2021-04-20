Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors discussed replacing the lights in the junior-senior high school auditorium at its committee meetings Monday night.
According to Superintendent Terry Struble, the lights pre-date the renovation project and many of the electronic controls for the state lighting are obsolete and can no longer be repaird.
“The lights are also inadequate for the expanded stage and the new the orchestra pit,” Struble said.
Last January the school district had three companies come in and look at the stage lighting for a possible project, but only two of the companies submitted written proposals.
Struble said they are recommending Illuminated Integration, which is also the state’s Co-Stars vendor.
The state’s Co-Stars program allows school districts and local governments to purchase goods and services at the same price as the state.
The proposal would move the stage curtain back and install a new light bar to allow adequate lighting in the front of the stage.
The speakers will also be moved so to allow for appropriate lighting in the orchestra pit. The auditorium would be rewired for lights to be turned off in the wings while keeping the main auditorium lights on.
Motion sensors will be installed that will shut off the lights if no one is in the room.
All of the lights will be energy efficient LED lights with digital controls and will include four moving lights that can be programed to track performers as they move on the stage.
In total cost for the project would cost $240,865.
Struble said the district has anticipated doing the project for several years and has the money budgeted for the project.
The new lights are expected to last about 10 to 15 years at a minimum, Struble said.