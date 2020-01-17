Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder identified the remains of the man whose remains were found by a hunter in the Shiloh area of Bradford Township last October.
Shaffer Snyder identified the skeletal remains as Vincent Marcinko, 35, of Philipsburg. He was identified by using dental records.
Shaffer Snyder said the investigation was a joint effort between the State Police, Mercyhurst University and the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of death is still undetermined due to the condition of the remains, and the investigation continues, Shaffer Snyder said.
Marcinko was reported missing last June. According to a previous article in The Progress, on June 24, Marcinko was dropped off at a residence in the Shiloh area of Bradford Township.
He was last seen leaving that residence on foot on June 27.
Marcinko was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School and was the father of three sons, according to Marcinko’s obituary that was published in December.