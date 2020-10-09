STATE COLLEGE — Approximately $37,036 in crisis grants have been awarded to two Centre County volunteer fire companies, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced Oct. 9.
Conklin, D-Centre said the grants were awarded by the Office of State Fire Commissioner to offset expenses related to the pandemic.
“Our fire and EMS companies have been hurting across our state, especially because they haven’t been able to conduct normal fundraising activities and are beyond essential in responding to emergencies in our communities,” Conklin said. “This funding will be a huge help to keep these companies open and ready to answer the call.”
Locally, the Reliance Fire Co. of Philpsburg was awarded $11,094.
The funding may be used for operational expenses, including apparatus repair, fuel, personal protective equipment, utilities, insurance and lost revenue related to pandemic restrictions. The grants may also be used for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting equipment and property or other expenses needed to prevent the spread of disease.
The funds must be used for expenses initiated on or after March 6 and completed on or before Dec. 30 to be eligible for the grant program.
Additional information is available online.