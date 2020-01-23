PHILIPSBURG — Reliance Vol. Fire Co. held a public meeting Wednesday evening at its Reliance Firemen’s Club 12 restaurant to give the public an opportunity to ask questions about recent developments with the company.
Philipsburg Borough Council on Monday tabled a proposed ordinance to decertify the fire company. The action would have stopped the fire company from answering calls in its home municipality.
Fire Company President Clay Gilham opened the meeting by stating if borough council were to revisit adoption of the ordinance, it would have to be advertised once again.
Gilham said Rush Township Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. met with representatives of Moshannon Valley Fire Council — which consists of the borough, Rush and Decatur townships — to try and work through the matter.
“I guess they’ve made some good progress at least in some direction on which way to go,” Gilham said. “I know what you’ve heard in the paper is everybody pointing fingers at everybody, so I’m not going to do that tonight. I just want to say that there were some mistakes made on both sides — but we’re moving forward.”
Romano, along with fellow Rush Township Supervisor Jason Vaux and Philipsburg Borough Councilman Jim Stiver, provided more information about that meeting.
“In the conversations, we decided the best thing to do is for everybody to stop worrying about the past for now,” Romano said. “Let’s all sit and look forward. We don’t have to worry about paperwork and worry about the money things right now. (We need to) just to get back on the same page and to stop any of the in-fighting — and it’s just not between the departments, other people have been drawn into what’s going on.”
Romano said they’d like to see the Moshannon Valley Fire Council restructured.
“We’re going to revamp it and put people on there who don’t have something vested in, so we can look at it objectively and say, ‘Alright, this is what it’s going to be from now on,’” Romano said. “It just makes sense.”
Stiver said the reason he, Romano and Vaux attended were to develop ideas of where to start.
“Is everybody in agreement that that’s the way we should start with this — that it’s all new?” Stiver asked, to which they agreed.
Stiver said it is their goal that any changes made would benefit all parties involved.
Romano said one of things they discussed was the elimination of the Philipsburg Fire Department itself so that both Hope Fire Co. and Reliance would go back to holding elections for positions as separate entities, as one of the previous complaints was the most recent Philipsburg Fire Dept. election.
“Then you guys can run your own hats and your own house and not have anyone over your shoulder like that,” Romano said.
Gilham said when the Philipsburg Fire Department came about, it was the idea of having a department chief overseeing the two companies while on the fire scene.
“At that time, we used to run single company calls, too,” Gilham said. “Anytime both those companies came together they had a department chief.”
Other items mentioned about what needs revamped included fire council articles — which Gilham stated were drafted in 1982 — common bylaws among the fire departments, and what the new fire council would look like — with Romano stating possibly two representatives from Hope and Reliance each, then municipality representatives, as well as renaming the fire council altogether.
“We’re going to come into this with some positive attitude,” Vaux said. “There can be some give and take. But we’re going to try and do what we can do. A lot of times (the ideas) are either going to get approved or denied by the solicitor. Because ultimately the lawyers are going to decide what we can and can’t do as a fire council — or whatever we call ourselves.
“So when we do this, we’re going to take these delusions of grandeur and we’re going to try and make them all work. You guys have all done this for a lot longer than I have but we’re going to do the best that we can.”