Clearfield Borough Council appointed Susan Reed to fill the open seat as 1st Ward representative on council at its meeting last night.
Reed retired last May as the manager of the Clearfield County Conservation District and previously served on council for about eight years.
She replaces Brian Lytle, who resigned because he moved out of 1st Ward.
Reed will serve until the end of the year and will have to seek re-election if she wishes to stay on council.
Lytle was also the vice-president of council and last night Councilman Lewis Duttry of 3rd Ward was appointed vice-president. Jim Kling of 4th Ward was appointed as president pro tempore.
Council also voted to close and vacate the end of Williams Street before W. Market and Weaver streets.
This small portion of road has been closed for some time due to the poor condition of the retaining wall. The borough is closing and vacating the street due to the cost of repairing the retaining wall, according to Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
He said it would cost between $350,000 to $500,000 to fix the retaining wall.
Now that it is closed, Bell said the borough is planning to have the land appraised and sold.