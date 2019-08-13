Clearfield County Career and Technology Center was able to significantly upgrade its technology infrastructure by pinching its pennies and using surpluses in its adult education programs, reported Executive Director Fred Redden at last night’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.
According to Redden, CCCTC enlisted the help of the West Branch Area School District’s Information Technology Department to perform an audit on the technology school’s infrastructure and the audit found it to be in poor shape and was a security risk.
CCCTC was able to save a significant amount of money by having West Branch perform the audit instead of a private company.
To correct the technology issues, CCCTC froze equipment spending in other program areas unless it was funded by grants and used those savings to upgrade its technology infrastructure at a cost of roughly $200,000.
Through the upgrades they were able to go from having one of the worst technology infrastructures to one of the best, Redden said.
The upgrades included $70,000 for new servers, $20,000 for new security cameras as well as basic infrastructure improvements such as new cables and wiring, etc., Redden said
“We really have come a long way,” Redden said.
CCCTC also has about $1,373,000 in surplus in its adult education programs and it will be using some of those funds for the upgrades and for future upgrades.
Redden said its adult education programs have been performing extremely well in recent years, which allowed them to realize a greater surplus than they expected.
When asked by The Progress how much surplus is currently in the adult education programs, Redden said he didn’t know off hand and they won’t know for sure until the final numbers come out — but he said there is still significant funds in the program to allow for future reinvestment in the school.
Future “wish list” projects include a new patio for culinary arts, a new wash bay for the truck driver training program and a new welding awning.