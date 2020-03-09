FRENCHVILLE — According to Frank Josefik Jr., media relations coordinator for the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association, the 29th annual coyote hunt on Feb. 21, 22, and 23 had 4,914 hunters registered for the hunt this year, which was 102 more than the 4,812 that were signed up last year.
There was a record total cash jackpot this year that reached $49,100. There were 219 coyotes bought in and a coyote that was 51.15 pounds was the heaviest overall and took a prize of $9,828.
A previous article from The Progress cited Timothy Garrett of Erie County as the winner. Daniel McDowell of Erie County was second and Mike Radjenovic of Greene County was third.
The heaviest female coyote was 44.75 pounds. Michael Dructor — who was hunting in Lackawanna County — turned it in also received a prize of $9,282. Each hunter that brought in a coyote received $90.
Chase English brought in the last coyote before the 4 p.m. deadline on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m., which was a female that had a weight of 30.4 pounds. A 12 gauge and dogs were used in the hunt.
The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association would like to take this opportunity to thank the following organizations that were present and provided assistance during the 29th annual Coyote Hunt:
- Kyle Van Why and the United States Department of Agriculture, Penn State University at University Park and Penn State DuBois, Princeton University and their assistants.
- Volunteers at the scale for weigh-ins were Butch Martell, Tyler Bell, Rick Hess, and Jim Smith.
- The registration table included Gary Hizer, Butch Emigh, Mark Merat, Josh Lutz, and Denny Billott.
- Robin Bel, the Coyote Hunt Chairman, members of the board of directors that were present, Mosquito Creek staff which included bartenders, kitchen staff and cooks and other numerous volunteers who gave of their time to be present and help.
More coyote hunt results can be found on the club’s website at www.mosqcreek.com.