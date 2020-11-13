HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases continue to rise at record amounts in Progressland, as the state Department of Health announced Friday.
Clearfield County broke its own record that was set on Thursday as 48 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
Centre County added 131 new cases and Cambria County gained 116 new cases. Blair County gained 65, while Jefferson County gained 21 Elk County had eight new positives.
There were no new deaths reported in the area.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 2,225 cases and 41 deaths
- Cambria — 1,858 cases and 15 deaths
- Centre — 4,857 cases and 23 deaths
- Clearfield — 711 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 313 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 368 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 254,387. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12 is 332,640 with 28,290 positive cases. There were 54,399 test results reported to the department through Nov. 12. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.
As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, there were 30 new deaths reported for a total of 9,224 deaths attributed to COVID-19.