OSCEOLA MILLS — Longtime Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams has experienced highs and lows in her mayoral career, and after eight years is looking to pass the torch to someone else.
Reams has roots in Osceola Mills, growing up in the area for 48 years and has raised her family in the community.
Reams has worked construction jobs around the area for years as her day job, but has been involved with local government for decades. She joined the Osceola Mills Borough Council in 2000 and eventually worked her way up to being the Council President. In 2013, Reams successfully ran a campaign for mayor of Osceola Mills. She has continued to win each subsequent election and has been serving as mayor for the last eight years.
In 2001, Reams was diagnosed with cancer, which forced her to take time off from borough business. Instead of continuing to take extended time to rest like many would, Reams grew tired of sitting around and used the diagnosis to fuel her desire to help the community.
She got back to work with the borough and recovered from her cancer temporarily before being diagnosed again in 2009, 2012, and 2018. As a result of these diagnoses, Reams has undergone 20 different surgeries over the last 20 years. Despite these hurdles, Reams has continued to serve her community.
In her eight years as mayor, Reams says she is most proud of her work in helping to establish a sewer system for Osceola Mills. Prior to Reams being mayor, Osceola Mills did not have a proper sewer system in place. Reams helped develop the sewer authority and build the sewer system that the town currently uses.
Reams’ term as mayor will come to an end on Dec. 31, and she says she does not plan to return to the position again. Reams says she will miss being mayor but feels it is someone else’s turn.
“It’s time for someone else to carry the torch. This position needs someone who is devoted to the community with a lot of energy and can reach out to all the different organizations in the community to keep things moving,” Reams said.
Reams hopes that the next mayor will be a taxpayer in Osceola Mills with a connection to the area who wants to improve the town.
“Anytime I could help someone I did, or I tried to. I just hope whoever is next does the same,” Reams added.
Reams also hopes that younger citizens will get involved with the borough, as the council continues to age with seemingly no interest from possible newcomers to join.
Although she does not plan to return as mayor, Reams did not rule out the possibility of running for District Magistrate in 2023 if the seat becomes available.