WESTOVER — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today that the re-opening of a bridge in Burnside Township, Clearfield County will be delayed until early September. Additional time is needed to ensure proper curing of the concrete repairs.
The bridge spans Beaver Run on Route 3004 (Sylvis Road), between Route 219 and Shepard Lane. With the closure time extended, the detour that’s been in place since early July remains in effect. The detour uses Route 219, Route 3014 (Harmony Road), and Route 3001 (Ridge Road/Bethlehem Hill Road).
Repairing the bridge will remove the weight restrictions of 16-ton for single vehicles and 25-ton for combination vehicles. The condition of the bridge will also improve from poor to good.
Overall work includes concrete curb and parapet repair, masonry repointing, concrete deck repair, and steel beam repairs/replacements. All repair work will be performed by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance employees.
The box-beam bridge is 31-feet long, was built in 1937, and carries an average of 410 vehicles each day.
