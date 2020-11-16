Railroad crossing to temporarily close in Clearfield

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that the R J Corman Railroad is scheduled to repair a railroad crossing this week in Clearfield. The work location is on Mt. Joy Road in the Plymptonville area of Clearfield.
Repair work will make it necessary to close the crossing on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 18 and 19. Drivers will need to use alternate routes to get around the closure.
Work incudes repair of the broken rail, as well as surface paving. Work is expected to be complete by sunset on Thursday. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”