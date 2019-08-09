The process to get a new owner for Crown Crest Cemetery hit a few bumps in the road, Lawrence Township Solicitor James Naddeo said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
The township and volunteers have been maintaining the cemetery after its former owners, Edmund and Brenda Grenier, went to jail for stealing from cemetery customers.
Naddeo said Clearfield Attorney Peter Smith was spearheading a group to form a non-profit corporation to take title of the cemetery but Smith has since decided he is unable to do this.
The Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas is planning to schedule a hearing on the cemetery and said the court is considering the appointment of a receiver who would run the cemetery until a permanent owner is found.
“The original plan seems to have fallen through and there is no plan B other than for the court to appoint a receiver,” Naddeo said.
Naddeo said the title work has done and county tax claim bureau continues to prepare the paperwork for the cemetery to be sold at a judicial sale but he said that won’t do any good if there isn’t anyone to bid on the cemetery.
“It is very frustrating,” Naddeo said.
Naddeo said if someone could get a non-profit together to take over the cemetery, Naddeo said they have received numerous verbal commitments for financial contributions.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the township still needs volunteers to assist with maintaining the cemetery. Supervisor Dan Mitchell agreed and said they had four people at their last work party.