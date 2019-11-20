KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, with 15 people in attendance.
A decision was made to extend the registration deadline for the 2020 Elk Antler Shed Hunt to Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Representatives will be at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus, to accept registrations in person on Sundays starting Jan. 5 through Feb. 16.
A planning meeting is scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 18, for the annual canoe race.
QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome.
Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with QIDC events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.