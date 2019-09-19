KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 with 14 people in attendance.
QIDC is establishing committees to organize upcoming events such as the 2020 Elk Shed Hunt and 2020 Canoe Race. Keep visiting the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com for updates.
QIDC is exploring potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area.
Anyone interested in helping with the group’s events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.