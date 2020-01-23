KARTHAUS — The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, with 10 people in attendance.
QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Registrations for the 2020 Elk/Deer Antler Shed Hunt are being accepted via mail at P.O. Box 94, Karthaus, PA 16845; or in person between 1 and 3 p.m. on Sundays at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus, through Feb. 23. It is noted that representatives will accept registrations at the Quehanna Lodge on Feb. 14, 15 and 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. They will also be at the Quehanna Lodge on Feb. 20, 21 and 22 during the Mosquito Creek Sportsman’s Coyote Hunt weekend.
A decision was made to change the name of the annual canoe race to “The 19th Annual Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run.” The new name better reflects that the event is a timed event and not a true race.
Plans will soon be underway for the 23rd annual QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Anyone interested in helping with one of our events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.