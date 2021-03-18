KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its first regular monthly meeting of 2021 at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15 with seven people in attendance.
QIDC has applied for the CARES Act grant through the Clearfield County Commissioners and is waiting to hear if grants were awarded.
The Canoe River Run will take place on Saturday, May 1. Registrations will be accepted online or via mail.
Visit www.visitquehannaarea.com to register online or email qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com to request a registration form.
QIDC’s popular 100 Mile Yard Sale will be held July 16 and 17. Registrations will be accepted through May 1. Visit www.visitquehannaarea.com to register online or email qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com to request a registration form. For those who prefer to
register in person, QIDC members will hold registration from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus on Sunday, April 11, Sunday, April 18, and Sunday, April 25.
Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com for current information or to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with the events or has ideas about industry is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.