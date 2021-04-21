POTTERSDALE — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19, with seven people in attendance.
The first order of business was the election of officers. The officers for 2021 are: President, Shane Gaines; Vice President, Betsy McCann; Treasurer, Chris Williams; and Secretary, Missy Billotte.
The Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run will be held on Saturday, May 1. The canoes and kayaks will launch from the bridge on Rolling Stone Road at 10 a.m. A barbecued chicken dinner will be held at the Karthaus Park from noon to 4 p.m. for the benefit of the Karthaus Park. The cost of the dinner is $10. There are a limited number of tickets available. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (814) 263-4367.
The QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale will be held July 16 and 17. Registrations will be accepted through May 1. Visit www.visitquehannaarea.com to register online or email qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com to request a registration form. For those who prefer to register in person, QIDC members will hold registration from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus on Sunday, April 25.
The Elk Shed Hunt Scoring Event will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pottersdale Park. Join us to see some amazing specimens.
As always, QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with QIDC events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. Our next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.