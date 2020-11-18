KARTHAUS — The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, with five people in attendance.
Members discussed setting committee meeting dates for Canoe River Run and QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale to make plans for 2021 events. Both meetings will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, around 3:15 p.m. at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.
The group applied for the CARES Act grant through the Clearfield County Commissioners.
QIDC members will hold Elk/Deer Antler Shed Hunt registration from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Quehanna Lodge on the following dates: Sunday, Jan. 3; Sunday, Jan. 10; Sunday, Jan. 17; Sunday, Jan. 24; Sunday, Jan. 31; and Sunday, Feb. 7.
As there are no events scheduled in December and January, a decision was made to not hold in-person meetings until February. Continue to visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com for current information or to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with one of our events or has ideas about industry is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.