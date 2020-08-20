KARTHAUS — The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 with eight people in attendance.
Members discussed setting committee meeting dates to make plans for 2021 events.
Interested individuals are urged to continue to visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com for current information or to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with QIDC events or who has ideas about industry is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at t Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.