KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 20, with 10 people in attendance.
The main topic of this meeting was discussing what QIDC can do to encourage industry to locate to the area and create jobs. Suggestions are welcome. Please visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with QIDC events or has ideas about industry is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.