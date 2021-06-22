POTTERSDALE — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 21, with seven people in attendance.
Members discussed the events that are coming up and the ones that have been held recently by QIDC.
The Elk Antler Shed scoring took place on May 28 at Pottersdale Park. Fifty-two individuals registered for the elk antler shed hunt and six children registered for the deer antler shed hunt.
The directories for the 100 Mile Yard Sale are ready and have been distributed to local businesses. The directory includes a detailed map showing where people are located so that you can find your treasures faster. The map also shows the locations of porta potties and public restrooms. An online interactive map was created and includes registrations received after the May 1 deadline.
The cost to participate in the yard sale is still $10 and participants will be given a poster to display at their yard sale. People are urged to pay the $10 fee to help offset the costs of holding this event. There will be yard sale t-shirts available again this year for sale. The shirts will be for sale for $15 at the QIDC stand at Big M’s Garage in Karthaus and at Linda Picard’s yard sale in Bald Hill.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.