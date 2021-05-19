POTTERSDALE — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17, with seven people in attendance.
The Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run was held on Saturday, May 1, with 33 participants. The chicken BBQ was sold out.
An individual has offered to create an interactive Google map for the QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale. In addition to the registrations that will appear in the printed directory, any registrations received before July 1 will be added to the Google map. Email qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com or call (814) 762-2813 to get more information.
QIDC wants to remind the public that the Elk Shed Hunt Scoring Event will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pottersdale Park. Please join us to see some amazing specimens.
As always, QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.