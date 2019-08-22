KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 with 16 people in attendance.
Members discussed the 100 Mile Yard Sale. Even though heat was a factor, the event was a success. There was an issue with media incorrectly announcing that the second day was canceled. QIDC is working with people and places along the route to make sure porta potties are free to the people who attend the event. Additionally, QIDC will be working to implement some suggestions that were made to improve this event. For example, volunteers will be available Sundays in April at the Quehanna Lodge to accept applications for the 100 Mile Yard Sale and participation posters will not be sent out until after the directory is done so that the participant’s poster number matches their number in the directory.
Keep visiting the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com for updates.
QIDC is working on plans for the 2020 Elk Shed Hunt.
Anyone interested in helping QIDC with its events is invited to attend the regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.