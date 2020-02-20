KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, with 10 people in attendance.
QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Registrations for the 2020 Elk/Deer Antler Shed Hunt are being accepted via mail at P.O. Box 94, Karthaus, PA 16845; or in person at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus from Feb. 20 through 23.
Plans continue for the 19th annual Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run. The event is scheduled for May 2. The starting point is the Rolling Stone Bridge and the ending point is the Karthaus Bridge.
Be watching for the 23rd Annual QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale applications. Applications must be submitted by May 1 to be included in the directory.
Anyone interested in helping with one of the QIDC events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at the Quehanna Lodge.