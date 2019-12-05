Larry Putt was re-elected to lead Clearfield Area Board of School Directors at its meeting last night.
Board member Tim Morgan nominated Putt for re-election to the post, saying as chairman he has allowed each board member to talk and have a fair hearing of their ideas. He added that Putt has represented the board well to the public.
Putt was re-elected chairman on a unanimous vote; all members were present.
Greg Clarke was elected vice-chairman on a unanimous vote. He was nominated by board member Gail Ralston.
The board also appointed Philip Carr as board representative on the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee, and Shawna Rothrock as CUI-10 representative. Rothrock also served as interim board president and chaired the meeting until Putt was re-elected as chairman.
The Beard Legal Group of Altoona was reappointed as the district’s solicitor and Kayla Caragein as board secretary.
The board also passed the Act 1 resolution pledging not to increase real estate taxes more than the state index, which for the Clearfield Area School District it is 3.64 mills, Business Administrator Sam Maney said.
The district receives about $136,000 for each mill of real estate taxes.