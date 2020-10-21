Lawrence Township Supervisors announced Tuesday evening that the township officially owns the former American Exploration/Butler Chevrolet building located off of the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said supervisors signed the paperwork last week.
“We are beginning the demolition/renovation process,” Ruffner said.
Supervisor Randy Powell said demolition at the site should be wrapped up yesterday.
“We’ll start construction Thursday or Monday,” Powell said.
Previous articles in The Progress have stated the township plans to house all of its operations in the building — including the police department, road crew, administration and tax collection.
To acquire the property, the township worked out a deal where the township would purchase the building from American Land Holding Corporation in exchange for the township building on George Street, with a value of $225,000 plus $450,000 — for a total of $675,000.
“We will move in phases,” Ruffner said.
The road crew has already been moved and Powell said they will be operating out of the new place on Monday.
Ruffner said Secretery/Treasurer Barb Shaffner and Code Enforcement Officer Deb Finkbeiner will likely be moved to the new place by “mid to late November,” to which Powell agreed.
“The police will be right behind them a couple of weeks (after Shaffner and Finkbeiner’s moves),” Powell said, later clarifying mid to late December would be a good estimate.