RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is updating its Regional Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan for the six-county planning region that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.
The plan will serve as a critical tool for regional multi-modal transportation planning and sets the direction for the region to improve transportation options and promote mobility of those dependent on public transit. The Coordinated Plan requirements place a large emphasis on stakeholder engagement and public involvement to ensure that the plan is designed by, and benefits, those who need and use public transportation.
The Coordinated Plan will include the identification of transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, seniors, and people with low incomes; provide strategies for meeting the identified local needs; prioritization of transportation services for funding and implementation; and maximize the programs’ collective coverage by minimizing duplicative services.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the listening sessions previously scheduled for residents of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties have been cancelled. In an effort to maintain public engagement, our survey will continue to be accessible at https://rpo.ncentral.com/human-service-coordination. Additionally, to gather more representation from the senior community, paper copies of the survey will be provided to senior care facilities throughout the region. Public input from the survey will help direct the final plan recommendations and advance future projects aimed at improving reliability, safety, and mobility within the transportation system.
The North Central Commission is leading the update of the Regional Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan, in cooperation with PennDOT and technical consulting assistance from Michael Baker International, Inc. It is being guided by a project advisory committee consisting of representatives from the region’s human services and transit agencies.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is a premier regional development organization that serves the public and private sector through a wide range of economic, community, infrastructure, human services, and technology programs for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.