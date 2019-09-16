CLEARFIELD — Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 is hosting in Centre County.
During the job fair, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their resume.
Available winter positions include: CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Clerks, Tradesman Helpers, and Construction Inspectors.
“We’re always looking for reliable people who take pride in a job well done”, said District Executive Karen L. Michael, P.E. “Come visit us to learn how these jobs offer permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”
The Job Fair will be held from 1 –5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the PennDOT District 2 County Office, 1000 East Bishop Street, Bellefonte.
Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities.
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL