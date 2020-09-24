PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police would like the public to be aware that individuals identifying themselves as representatives of the election company or other utility service provider have been contacting citizens by phone and advising them that their utility bill is past due. The caller then advises that unless the bill is paid in full immediately, service would be shut off. The caller may have a large amount of your personal information making the call appear to be legitimate. Be aware that it is easy for people to obtain personal information on the internet and remember that a utility company is not going to ask for money over the phone.
Electric company and other utility employees do not contact customers by telephone and ask for payment information such as bank account or credit card numbers. If you receive one of these phone calls, do not provide any information to these individuals. Hang up. This is an attempt to steal or use your personal financial information. If you are unsure if the call you received is legitimate, contact your service provider with the phone number you have on record or go to their place of business and inquire about the call you received.
If you have already been contacted by a scam artist and have already given out your personal information, please monitor your account statements and credit reports, and contact your local police department.