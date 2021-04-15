PHILIPSBURG — Citizens voiced concerns over a proposed unpermitted outdoor gun range being constructed by Belding and Mull at Wednesday’s Rush Township Meeting.
“What little gun fire comes from up there now is annoying as hell,” said resident Charles Walker. “I can only imagine what it’d be like to sit in our yard during the day and listen to a war going on.”
Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow recommended a cease and desist order for current work affiliated with the shooting range.
“It is my understanding that construction on the site has already commenced,” said Merrow.
The project has no zoning permit, which is required under township ordinances, and no permit applications were sent to the zoning officer.
The proposed shooting range is also located in the residential zoning district. Shooting ranges are not permitted in this area, Merrow added.
To be allowed, Belding and Mull would need to prove the shooting range existed prior to the adoption of the zoning ordinance on Dec. 30, 2013.
Noise, increased traffic and stray bullets are of main concern from the proposed shooting range, according to residents.
Supervisors noted that the matter will have to run its legal course, but the project is troublesome.
“We’ve read the letters and we have had some serious concerns ourselves based on what everyone said,” said Supervisor Chairman Pat Romano.