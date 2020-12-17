Progressland had one of its largest snow storms in years Wednesday and Thursday, according to Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker of Accuweather.
In a phone interview with The Progress, Walker said Clearfield received 22 inches of snow between noon on Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.
“It was a significant storm, especially for this early in the season,” Walker said.
St. Marys received 17.5 inches, Burnside got 18 inches, and some areas like Binghamton, New York had a record of 40 inches of snow, Walker said.
The heavy snows kept emergency responders and plow trucks busy all night with stuck vehicles and accidents, Clearfield County 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner said.
Ruffner said the storm caused significant delays on Interstate 80 and US-322 throughout the afternoon and evening.
“There were people stuck on 322 all night long,” Ruffner said.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation announced restrictions on Interstate 80 and Interstate 99 that included not allowing the following vehicles: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers, enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV, passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers, recreational vehicles/motorhomes, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches and motorcycles.
Speed limits were restricted to 45 miles-per-hour on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions were in place. Those restrictions were lifted close to noon Thursday. However, the 45-mph restriction remained in place on I-80 eastbound in Clearfield County from mile-marker 97 to mile-marker 133 and by 1 p.m., all restrictions were completely lifted.
Ruffner said they considered evacuating people from their vehicles, but decided it would be better to leave them in place since there were no medical emergencies among the stranded motorists and they didn’t want abandoned vehicles on the road delaying traffic further.
Ruffner said one motorist came close to running out of fuel so emergency responders found a way to get fuel to them so they wouldn’t freeze during the night.
“Kudos to the first responders and the plow truck drivers,” Ruffner said. “They all stuck with us all night long.”
Ruffner said over half of the incidents were due to people driving when they shouldn’t have been and/or driving vehicles that were not equipped for the conditions. But Ruffner said even people with four-wheel-drive SUVs were having difficulty in the snowstorm because the snow was getting so deep it was “saddle bagging” vehicles.
“The big take away from this is if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Ruffner said.
He said even state Department of Transportation vehicles were getting stuck.
“It was just a mess,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner recommended that when large snowstorms are in the forecast, people should do some planning so they can shelter in place — such as do their shopping a few days beforehand so they don’t have to drive during the snowstorm.
Ruffner also suggested to fill up the gas tanks in their vehicles so in case one does have to drive in the snowstorm and they end up getting stuck, they have enough fuel to keep the vehicle running and the heat on to keep them from freezing. He said most vehicles with a full gas tank can idle for about two days before running out of fuel.
Curwensville’s Street Crew Member Dennis Curry reported the crew had been clearing snow from borough streets since Wednesday morning.
“Ninety-nine percent of our streets are open, although not all have been plowed back to the curb. They are passable,” Curry said.
Curry told The Progress the borough’s snow emergency enacted by Mayor John Adams did help crews move through the street system more quickly. “We did have some people who got stuck moving their cars,” he said.
The street crew will complete cleanup on Friday, widening streets and cleaning sidewalks maintained by the borough, Curry reported.
Coalport dealt with mechanical difficulties that slowed down the snow removal process.
Council President Barby Trent reported the borough’s truck and plow were unusable after a hydraulic hose broke. She estimated the borough received approximately 20 inches of snow.
“The crew was out 13 hours overnight. At 5 a.m. (Thursday) they were ready to call it a night. The borough’s streets are passable but not completely cleared. The crew used the borough’s backhoe to get the snow out of the way the best they could. The intersections and main roads are cleared. Drivers should use caution,” Trent said.
Burnside Township’s Roadmaster Brian Beck said the township that borders both Indiana and Cambria counties received approximately 14 inches of snow.
“We worked since 11 a.m. Wednesday through the night into Thursday afternoon. The paved roads are cleared between the plow, the salt and sun. They are looking good. The dirt roads are still snow-covered because the ground underneath isn’t frozen yet but they are passable,” Beck said.
Morris Township Supervisor Josiah Jones said the township’s road crew put in a total of 28 hours over Wednesday and Thursday removing snow from roads.
He estimated approximately two feet of snow on the ground in the township. “There was so much snow, we couldn’t get through with our trucks. We had to use the loader to break through so the trucks could get in to clear the roads. The paved roads are cleared and open. The dirt roads still have some snow on them but they are passable,” Jones explained.