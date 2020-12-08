The Progress office at 236. E. Market St. in Downtown Clearfield is temporarily closed to public walk-in service due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The Progress will continue to publish the newspaper Monday through Saturday as always.
Customers are urged to contact the office according to the department needed by telephone or via email for questions about news items, subscriptions, payments, classified or display advertising. There is also a drop box inside the main doors to drop off payments or news items — although doing so via telephone or email is preferred.
Subscription payments and other billing can also done via telephone with a credit or debit card.
The department listings are as follows:
Newsroom/Sports — 765-7813 or
or
- Circulation/Subscriptions — 765-5581 or subscriptions@theprogressnews.com
- Classifieds — 765-5535 or classified@theprogressnews.com
- Display advertising — 765-9495 or display@theprogressnews.com
- Business Office – 765-5581