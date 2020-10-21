At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Prison Board meeting, Clearfield County Jail Warden David Kessling said they are looking into implementing a processing fee each time an individual is processed into the facility.
Kessling said they are currently charging inmates per day. Each time an individual returns, they are then charged more for room and board.
“When an individual is incarcerated in our facility, there’s a lot of work that goes into that,” Kessling said.
Kessling said they’d like to instead implement a small fee of $35 and went back four years to 2017 to run numbers.
The prison received $60,790.18 with its current method over a four-year period. Had the $35 fee been implemented instead, Kessling said they would’ve collected $205,666 — a difference of $144,869.82.
“What we’re looking to do is to capture the money upfront,” Kessling said.
Folks who are incarcerated will then sign a form indicating their phone and commissary accounts would be frozen until the $35 processing fee had been paid, with Kessling stating in his report that they’ve found incarcerated individuals appear to have funds for phone calls and commissary, but insufficient funds when owed to the county.
District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked if other counties perform this as well, and if it’s legal to do so.
“I like the idea, but is it appropriate?” Sayers asked.
“Phone and commissary are a privilege, not a right,” Kessling said.
However, Kessling said if an emergency occurred, the inmate would obviously be given the chance regardless of financial standing, especially with phone calls. Kessling also said other counties have implemented this procedure.