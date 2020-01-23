The Clearfield County Prison Board held its annual reorganizational meeting during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
The prison board welcomed two new members for 2020 — Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass and District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Rounding out the board members are Judge Fredric Ammerman, Commissioners John Sobel and Tony Scotto, Sheriff Michael Churner and Controller Tom Adamson.
A motion was made to retain all officers for 2020 as they were in 2019. Ammerman will remain as president, Sobel is vice president and Adamson is the board secretary.
As far as committees, Ammerman said the only committee that the board has is the personnel committee. Previously, Ammerman was the chairman of that committee with Sobel and Churner as its members.
“I am willing to continue to do it and to be the chair on it,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman then asked Churner and Sobel if they agreed to remain as members; both agreed.
Meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesday of the month at noon at the county administrative office building, with meetings taking place at the Clearfield County Jail once every quarter of the year.