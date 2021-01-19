Clearfield County Prison Board re-elected President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman as its chairman at is reorganizational meeting yesterday.
Commissioner John Sobel was reelected vice-chair. However, when Commissioner Tony Scotto made the motion to re-elect Controller Charles Adamson as secretary, Adamson said his office is currently understaffed and he doesn’t have the time to prepare the minutes and therefore declined the position.
Adamson said his office can still prepare the monthly financial report.
“We have a part-time person filling a full-time position and it puts undue hardship on my department to continue as secretary,” Adamson said.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he believes someone in his office would be able to prepare the minutes and volunteered for the position.
Ammerman, Sobel and Sayers were all elected unanimously.
Ammerman also asked for a volunteer to serve on the personnel committee. Ammerman said he was on the committee last year with Sobel and Sheriff Michael Churner but would prefer if someone would take his place. He said now that the new jail administration is in place, it shouldn’t be as much work as it used to be.
He asked Adamson if he would be willing to serve because they don’t want to have another commissioner serve on the board and Adamson agreed.
Ammerman then appointed Sobel, Churner and Adamson to the personnel committee with Sobel serving as chairman.
The prison board also held an executive session for personnel issues.