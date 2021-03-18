Clearfield County Prison Board voted in agreement to charge a $50 processing fee for all new inmates brought to the Clearfield County Jail at its meeting Tuesday.
For several months, the prison board has discussed adding the $50 fee, which would be paid out of inmates’ commissary accounts.
President Judge Fredrick J Ammerman and jail board chairman reported that the court imposed a new court cost on defendants in 2019, which so far has raised $82,672 from the fee and of that, $59,602 has been distributed to the county.
Controller Charles Adamson said he was against adding the new $50 fee, saying the 2019 fee along with the $40,000 from the booking department is sufficient.
However, Warden David Kessling said the jail has to assign two corrections officers to process every inmate who comes into the jail, for which the jail receives no funds.
And if the jail tries to bill inmates after they are released, the former inmates rarely pay.
Kessling said the jail has to provide shoes, clothing and masks to the inmates and often they destroy them and the inmates claim they don’t have any money to pay for them.
However, these same inmates will often have money in their commissary accounts to buy snacks and desserts and phone calls.
Kessling said he isn’t trying to drain the imates of money, but it costs the jail a lot of money to process and house them.
“I’m looking for some way to put money into the jail and lessen some of the costs the jail has,” Kessling said.
Kessling said about half the jails in the area charge a processing fee.
According to Ammerman there were 23 people admitted to the jail in February. If there was a $50 fee, it would bring $1,150 per month and that is a low month. He said the fee would probably bring $15,000 to $18,000 per year.
Commissioner John Sobel said he supports adding the fee. He said although they all agree that just because someone goes to jail doesn’t mean that person won’t be able to redeem themselves, but added society is spending money to deal with problems they have caused and they should have an obligation to pay at least a portion of it back.
If an inmate is unable to pay the $50 fee, the jail will still provide the inmate with clothing, toothpaste, toothbrush, etc., Kessling said.
Commissioner Dave Glass made the motion to add the fee and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers seconded the motion. It was approved with Adamson casting the lone dissenting vote. Commissioner Tony Scotto was absent.
In other business, Kessling reported the correctional iPads have been delivered and installed. Inmates are allowed to use the iPads to email friends and family, have video visitations, which is important because in-person visitation has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kessling said. The inmates can also stream music, movies, have access to 160,000 books and soon they hope to have digital law library access so inmates won’t have to schedule a time to use the jail’s law library.
He said the inmates are allowed to use the iPads during the day but aren’t allowed to use them at night after lockdown.
The inmates pay for the use of the iPads out of their commissary account and the fee is paid up front, Kessling said.
Kessling said the iPads have been a blessing for the inmates because there isn’t a lot for them to do because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has opened a lot of doors for them,” Kessling said of the iPads program.