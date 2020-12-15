An engineering firm gave a presentation to the Clearfield County Prison Board about possible upgrade work at the jail.
The McClure Company of State College conducted a study on the jail as a part of an Act 163 Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement where the company would make energy upgrades to the facility and would guarantee the energy savings from the upgrades would offset the costs.
Company representatives said the jail could use $10 to 11 million in upgrades, which would provide the county with $12.5 to $14.1 million in savings.
These upgrades would include low flow toilets and faucets with improved controls that would keep inmates from using excessive amounts of water.
Control systems on the toilets would also allow jail officials to shut off toilets during cell checks to keep inmates from flushing contraband down the toilet.
Other improvements include new cell locking systems and software, and LED lighting.
They said the roof on the jail is also in poor shape and needs to be replaced.
However, the company is recommending a structural study be done on the jail at a cost of about $6,000.
Once this is completed, depending on what is found, a more extensive follow up study might be necessary that would entail digging down to the foundation to see what is happening.
This study would cost roughly $65,000.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the commissioners are likely to undertake the $6,000 engineering study.
“The structural integrity of that building is the big issue right now,” Glass said.
Glass said the commissioners asked the McClure Group to give the presentation to keep the prison board informed on what is happening.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said the engineering report didn’t have any surprises and said ultimately it will be up to the commissioners on how much they are willing to spend to upgrade the jail and said he appreciates that the commissioners are keeping the prison board informed of what is happening.