Clearfield County Controller Tom Adamson revealed expenses for the Clearfield County Jail at the recent monthly prison board meeting.
Adamson said for 2019, expenses were $4,265,869.
“The bad part about this — the expenses exceed the budget by $262,624.13,” Adamson said.
Adamson said when he looked at the numbers, there were three glaring items reflected in the deficit.
“The big discrepancy has been contracted services,” Adamson said.
Booking for the Jefferson County Jail was budgeted at $300,000 and that came in at $559,516.58 — thus overspending by $259,516.
“Another big increase was the jail position — they got a new physician and it was budgeted at $40,000,” Adamson said. “It came in at $59,000.”
Medical expenses were budgeted at $280,000 but $308,000 was spent.
“Those are major discrepancies that make up the overspending expenditures,” Adamson said.