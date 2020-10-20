President Judge Frederic J. Ammerman read a letter at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Prison Board meeting about a request from someone regarding visiting an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail.
Ammerman said he received a letter a couple of weeks ago from an unnamed male and stated his daughter is currently incarcerated in CCJ.
The letter cited they were denied visitation by Warden David Kessling because the man was incarcerated in CCJ “not long ago,” with the letter later stating it had been 15 years.
Ammerman said he looked up both people involved and the visitor had a case in 1993 and another in 1999 that included jail time, as well as a case that had the person on probation in 2015.
“It appears that this guy has not been in jail since he did 30 days in 1999 — which is a long time ago,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman said he’s not sure if it was ever in writing, but he was under the assumption that the general policy of CCJ was that if you were once an inmate there, you could never come back to visit later. He then asked Kessling what his opinion on the matter was.
Kessling said he was also under the assumption that was the policy in place. However, Kessling said they do patrol the facility a lot and said he would look into relaxing this stance “on an individual basis” as he is the sole person in approving or denying a request.
“I approve or deny based on an inmate’s conduct inside the facility, how long or how many times an individual has been incarcerated at the facility, the last time that they were incarcerated at the facility,” Kessling said. “So there’s a lot that goes into it ... I’ve approved quite a few people. This particular one, I’d have to go back and look.”
Kessling said while Ammerman didn’t specifically state who made the request, he obviously denied the request and said there’s likely a reason for the denial.
“The fact is that we are allowing people that used to be incarcerated there to visit their family members,” Kessling said. “However we, have denied some of those (requests) based on some of the criteria I’ve set forth.”
“It sounds very reasonable to me,” Ammerman said on the case-by-case determination.
Ammerman said later he would like to speak with Kessling to obtain details on the denial and then respond to that person out of courtesy on why it was denied.