MORRISDALE — West Branch Elementary School Principal Allison Koleno will be entering the classroom once again.
Koleno will be a kindergarten teacher for the 2021-22 school year. The transfer is voluntary, according to information discussed at the recent West Branch School Board meeting.
Recently, Koleno felt drawn to the classroom, she stated. The kindergarten opening was like an omen. She looks forward to returning to where she started as a teacher.
“I’m super excited to go back and enter the ranks of teaching again and get to work with the children all day, every single day,” said Koleno.
Koleno expressed gratitude for the leadership opportunity as principal.
“I could not have asked for a better leader to grow and learn from in the past six years, or a better team to surround me,” Koleno said.
Koleno will be missed by the administrative team.
“Mrs. Koleno is making the decision based on what’s best for her personally and her family,” said Superintendent Michelle Dutrow. “But she has been an absolutely tremendous asset, not only to the administrative team, but to the children and employees of this school district and community.”
As principal, Koleno gave 210%, according to Dutrow. The incoming kindergarten class will benefit from Koleno’s presence.
“Kindergarten is going to be getting back an absolutely amazing teacher, and I feel so excited for the children to have the opportunity to work with her again,” Dutrow noted.