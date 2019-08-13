The state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that preliminary geotechnical work on state Route 153 (North/South Front Street) in Clearfield Borough is slated to begin Monday, Aug. 26.
The contractor will be drilling core borings to gather data for an upcoming betterment project that will improve drainage and reconstruct the deteriorating roadway.
This section of Route 153 is a two-lane highway with both lanes traveling in one direction. Short-term traffic control will be in effect during working hours with one lane remaining open to traffic. There will be a 12-foot width restriction for the open lane for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to continue through Sept. 10.
The average daily traffic through this section of Route 153 is nearly 5,000. Delays are possible while this work is performed. Motorists familiar with the area may wish to consider alternate routes. Motorists are also advised to use caution through the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
All work is weather and schedule dependent. Navarro & Wright Consulting Engineers, Inc. will complete this geotechnical work.
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/1PAStateCOLL.