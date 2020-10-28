Pre-Halloween soaker, fueled by Zeta, to bring dose of wintry weather to Northeast

STATE COLLEGE — Hurricane Zeta will bring the biggest blow to the storm-weary Gulf Coast this week, but forecasters expect its effects to be far-reaching across the United States. The storm’s quick movement is predicted to continue after it makes landfall and moves inland — even when it loses wind intensity over land and weakens into a tropical rainstorm.
The system may not fully merge with a winterlike storm that snarled travel and cut power with heavy icing in the southern Plains; however, the two storms will blend together enough to unleash rains that could cause a risk of flooding in the Northeast — and a helping of wintry weather across parts of the region.
The shield of rain from Zeta will reach well to the north of the center of the storm as tropical moisture will rise up and over a wedge of cool air in place over the Northeast.
Locally, Friday will be chilly and remain cloudy, with a high of 43 degrees. It will be clear to partly cloudy and cold on Friday night, and temperatures will drop down to 24 degrees.
It will be slightly warmer for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, with a mostly sunny Saturday and a high of 46 degrees. For children collecting candy that evening, they will likely need to bundle up under their costumes because it will be partly cloudy on Saturday night with a high of 32 degrees.
“Rain from Zeta will spread over portions of West Virginia, Virginia, western Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania prior to daybreak on Thursday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
“The rain will continue to advance northeastward at a swift pace and extend to the southern tier of New York state and southern New England during the afternoon hours on Thursday,” Anderson added.
Both the morning and afternoon commutes on Thursday in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh could be slowed and hazardous at times due to drenching rain, poor visibility and slippery conditions. The rain should hold off until the midday hours in Philadelphia, and it will be the evening drive in New York City and Boston that could be riddled with delays.
“The combination of fallen leaves and drenching rain will lead to clogged storm drains that can cause street and secondary road flooding,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger. Fallen leaves could make roads even more slick in the region.
Zeta will continue to race off to the North Atlantic Thursday night, but after that, the situation will become even more complicated. The storm sweeping eastward from the Plains and colder air plunging from the Midwest and southern Canada will come into play in the pattern.
The southern Plains storm will lose a lot of its frigid weather characteristics by the time it heads east, but the fresh injection of cold air from the Midwest and southern Canada will make up for it somewhat. The result will be a change from rain to snow over portions of northern and western Pennsylvania to portions of upstate New York and central and northern New England.
“This change to wintry precipitation is likely to be a mere show of wet snowflakes in the valleys of central and northeastern Pennsylvania to the Hudson Valley of New York state and the Boston area of Massachusetts from Thursday night to Friday morning,” AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
However, the higher elevations of northern Pennsylvania, the southern tier of New York state, the Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the southern portions of the Green and White mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire will pick up a few inches of wet, clinging snow, Wimer added.
Regardless, much of the Northeast can expect a dry and chilly Halloween weekend. Since a southward dip in the jet stream will persist in the Northeast into next week, an outbreak of cold air is forecast to sweep from the Great Lakes on Sunday to the central and northern Appalachians and coastal Northeast during Sunday night and Monday.
Temperatures in the throes of the cold outbreak could drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal early next week, which will put highs in the lower to middle 30s over the higher elevations to the middle to upper 40s around the Chesapeake Bay. Heating demands and fuel expenditures will likely surge, and many Americans may reach for warmer clothing.