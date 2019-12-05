PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg will have plenty of activities and holiday cheer to spread to the masses on Saturday as the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation is hosting a “Home for the Holidays” event that will take place primarily in downtown Philipsburg.
Faith Maguire of the PRC said it takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and encompasses Front Street to South Park in Philipsburg Borough.
The Philipsburg-Osceola High School Band will kick things off with a cookie sale that’s located at the Painting Broad Studio on Front Street where you can buy a box for $5 and fill it up with all kinds of cookies.
At 11 a.m., one event that coincides with the celebration will take place at nearby Black Moshannon State Park for the Moshannon Valley YMCA and the YMCA Polar Plunge, where residents are encouraged to go out and support the event.
Noon is when things will pick up in the downtown area with an array of activities. Maguire said Santa Claus will be escorted into Philipsburg by local firemen at that time, as well as pictures with Santa until 1:30 p.m. at Holt Memorial Library — with pictures being compliments of Trinity United Methodist Church.
From noon to 5:30 p.m. is also the “Stockings for Santa” event on Front Street at the 211 Moshannon Building. Maguire said this is the second year they’ve done Stockings for Santa.
“Santa Stockings are filled with fun treats for all ages,” Maguire said. “We have homemade fudge, scarves, flashlights, old fashioned toys and more. People of all ages suffer sadness during this time of year so for $10 we will decorate a stocking for you or you can decorate one yourself. We fill it full of holiday treats and we can deliver your stocking for you during Christmas week or you can take it with you to deliver. It was such a success last year we had to continue it.”
Maguire said pet pictures with Santa will be taken at C&C Tropical Paradise Pet Shop on North Front Street from 2-3 p.m. for $10 a piece. Anyone can also make Christmas crafts from 2-4 p.m.
Throughout the day, Maguire said there will be craft and food vendors set up at different locations in addition to Brown Dog Catering serving food and Cameron Bakeries — both downtown stores — selling treats and having Christmas sales.
The event culminates at 6 p.m. as a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Front and Presqueisle streets.